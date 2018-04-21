 Mo Ibrahim: Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn Annually through Brain Drain in Health Sector - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mo Ibrahim: Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn Annually through Brain Drain in Health Sector – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Mo Ibrahim: Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn Annually through Brain Drain in Health Sector
THISDAY Newspapers
By Obinna Chima. The latest report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation has disclosed that Nigeria and other countries in Africa loses about $2 billion annually through brain drain in the health sector. The report stressed that no sound governance in Africa

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.