Mo Ibrahim: Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn Annually through Brain Drain in Health Sector - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Mo Ibrahim: Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn Annually through Brain Drain in Health Sector
THISDAY Newspapers
Mo Ibrahim: Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn Annually through Brain Drain in Health Sector
THISDAY Newspapers
By Obinna Chima. The latest report by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation has disclosed that Nigeria and other countries in Africa loses about $2 billion annually through brain drain in the health sector. The report stressed that no sound governance in Africa …
