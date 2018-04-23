 Mo Salah Wins PFA Award — Nigeria Today
Mo Salah Wins PFA Award

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah has been named the PFA player of the year beating off competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool’s top four finish and their advancement to the Semi-Finals of the Champions League with an eye-watering 41 goals. He is currently level with Cristiano Ronaldo and former Liverpool […]

