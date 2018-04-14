Moesha Boduong tenders apology for interview with CNN’s Amanpour — Nigeria Today

Moesha Boduong tenders apology for interview with CNN’s Amanpour

Moesha Boduong has taken to social media to apologize to Ghanaians over her comment in an interview with CNN’s Amanpour which many found offensive.

The curvy Ghanaian actress had generalized that Ghanaian women depend on men to pay their bills as she further stated that she currently sleeps with a guy cos he can afford to pay her bills.

Many Ghanaians and Africans found her statement offensive and degrading which led to her getting lots of backlash after the video of the interview with CNN’s Amanpour went viral.

Realizing her error, Moesha Boduong has to tender an apology which is after an initial Facebook post which showed she wasn’t remorseful as she called critics of the interview hypocrites.

Read her apology below.

”Dear gh this is Moesha. I have been humbled by all that is going on and I have also learnt a lot in the last few days since the CNN video came out. I have had a lot of time to think and reflect and I APOLOGIZE TO ALL, ESPECIALLY MY AFRICAN SISTERS. I pray u all find it in your hearts to forgive me. It was definitely not my intention to offend any of you. I respect all the hard working women of our beloved country and accept that some of my utterances were not a reflection of what happens in most homes. GOD works in mysterious ways and everything happens because he says so Thanks for the love, pieces of advice and criticisms. GOD bless us all! The full version of the interview drops this weekend and I hope you can appreciate what I said in its entirety. Thank you. God bless you all!”.

