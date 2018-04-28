Moesha Boduong's 'Sex-For-Rent' Claim Sparks Debate In Ghana - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Moesha Boduong’s ‘Sex-For-Rent’ Claim Sparks Debate In Ghana – Guardian (blog)
|
Moesha Boduong's 'Sex-For-Rent' Claim Sparks Debate In Ghana
An actress who said women needed men to take care of them has sparked fierce debate in Ghana and widened the focus about sexual harassment in the country. Moesha Boduong said the economy was so bad in Ghana that she was forced to have a relationship …
Actress' sex-for-rent claim sparks debate
