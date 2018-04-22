Mohamed Elneny Injury ‘Does Not Look Good’ – Arsene Wenger — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Elneny Injury ‘Does Not Look Good’ – Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Mohamed Elneny’s ankle injury “doesn’t look too good” but that it is too soon know if it will threaten his World Cup chances with Egypt.

Mohamed Elneny was carried off on a stretcher during Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win against West Ham, less than two months before he is due at the World Cup with Egypt.

“Unfortunately it doesn’t look too good,” Wenger said. “He has an X-ray, but I don’t know how bad it is. But it doesn’t look too good.”

Mohamed Elneny, who was initially suspended for this game before having a red card from Arsenal’s last home game against Southampton overturned, had his ankle in a boot as he was carried off and looked to be in serious pain.

The Egyptian could face a race against time to be fit for the World Cup. He is one of Egypt’s key players, having started all six of their World Cup qualifiers and 11 of their 14 full internationals in 2017.

Egypt qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and open their Group A campaign on June 15 against Uruguay

Elneny’s form this season saw him rewarded with a new long-term contract last month, taking him through until the summer of 2022.

