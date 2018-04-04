Mohamed Salah doubt to face Everton as Jurgen Klopp slams scheduling - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah doubt to face Everton as Jurgen Klopp slams scheduling – ESPN
Mohamed Salah doubt to face Everton as Jurgen Klopp slams scheduling
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah told his manager he's "all fine, all good" but Jurgen Klopp said he is a doubt to face Everton on Saturday and slammed the Premier League for putting the Merseyside derby in the early kick-off. Salah was forced to come off …
Mohamed Salah exits Liverpool game with suspected injury
