Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City
Mohamed Salah limped out of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, exiting the pitch in the 52nd minute with what appeared to be a groin problem. Injury data analyst Ben Dinnery and James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo …
