Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City – Bleacher Report



Bleacher Report Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City

Bleacher Report

Mohamed Salah limped out of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, exiting the pitch in the 52nd minute with what appeared to be a groin problem. Injury data analyst Ben Dinnery and James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

