Mohamed Salah The Best Player On The Planet – Steven Gerrard — Nigeria Today

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has hailed Mohamed Salah as “the best player on the planet” after his extraordinary season continued with two goals and a pair of assists in Tuesday’s 5-2 Champions League win over Roma.

Salah scored a stunning opening goal at Anfield as Liverpool took a giant step towards the final, adding another before the break and then setting up strikes by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool great Gerrard, an analyst at the match, told BT Sport nobody in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, was playing better than 42-goal Salah.

“He’s in the form of his life,” he said.

“It’s difficult to compare him to your Ronaldos and Messis because they’ve done it for so long and they’ve been consistent year in, year out.

“But, without a shadow of a doubt, he is the best player on the planet right now.”

Salah’s latest Man of the Match performance means he has now scored in each of his last five Champions League starts, equaling Gerrard’s club record.

His 42-goal haul for the season so far means he is second only to legendary striker Ian Rush for the most goals scored in a season by a Liverpool player, with Rush netting 47 times in 1983-84.

