Guardiola unhappy at De Bruyne snub but Salah win cannot be disputed - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Guardiola unhappy at De Bruyne snub but Salah win cannot be disputed
Washington Post
Guardiola unhappy at De Bruyne snub but Salah win cannot be disputed
Goal.com
The Manchester City boss says the Belgian has been the best player this season, and that he is "a champion", but the Eygptian is equally deserving. As far as Player of the Year controversies go, Mohamed Salah's victory ahead of Kevin De Bruyne is not …
Premier League Team of the Year 2018: Full Lineup, Reaction and Analysis
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is only just getting starting after winning PFA Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah and Fran Kirby named PFA players of the year
