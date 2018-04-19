Molefe given until Friday to commit to pay R11m - iAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Molefe given until Friday to commit to pay R11m – iAfrica.com
Molefe given until Friday to commit to pay R11m
Trade union Solidarity has given former chief executive Brian Molefe until 11am on Friday to commit in writing to paying back R11 million of his unlawful pension deal. The letter follows the ruling in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday which …
Molefe must pay back the money by Friday: Solidarity
