Mompha places deposit on N200m Royce-Royce Cullinan 2019, barely 2 months after buying Royce-Royce Wraith 2018 — Nigeria Today

Mompha places deposit on N200m Royce-Royce Cullinan 2019, barely 2 months after buying Royce-Royce Wraith 2018

Nigerian Big Man, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha issa GOAL!

The father of two just revealed that he has deposited money on a Royce Royce Cullina 2019, which costs about N200-250m, adding that he would be among the first owners.

Recall that Mompha recently purchased a N150 million Royce Royce Wraith 2018.

Mompha posted on his snapchat story ;

Rolls Royce cullinan 2019… Made my deposit already happy to be among the FIrst owners, about 200 million naira to 250 million naira

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Mompha places deposit on N200m Royce-Royce Cullinan 2019, barely 2 months after buying Royce-Royce Wraith 2018 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

