Monchi: Roma Were Better Than Barcelona — Nigeria Today

Monchi: Roma Were Better Than Barcelona

Roma sporting director, Monchi believes they controlled the game against Barcelona.

Barcelona had a 4-1 lead from the first leg, but lost 3-0 away to lose and crash out to Roma and Monchi has hailed the comprehensive win.

“We were the best, much better than Barcelona in my opinion,” said Monchi.

“They have Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic, but the feeling was that we could score.

“Alisson [Roma’s goalkeeper] did not make a save, we were better than them in both matches.

“It’s Di Francesco’s victory, he changed the tactics. It was a hard decision, a risk, but it was the right choice.”

