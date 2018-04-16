Monday Outlook: Oil prices dropped early on Monday - ZAWYA — Nigeria Today

Monday Outlook: Oil prices dropped early on Monday – ZAWYA
|
Monday Outlook: Oil prices dropped early on Monday
ZAWYA
Oil prices dropped early on Monday under pressure from a rise in oil drilling activity in the United States as energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday that U.S. energy companies added seven oil rigs drilling for new production in the week to …
