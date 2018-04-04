Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing: FG okays profiling of NGOs - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing: FG okays profiling of NGOs – Vanguard
Vanguard
Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing: FG okays profiling of NGOs
ABUJA—-The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said it has commenced the profiling of all Non Governmental Organisations, NGOs, in the country, saying the sector has become a veritable channel to launder money and finance terrorism. FG, which made the …
