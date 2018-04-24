 Monica Osagie Appears Before OAU Panel Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal — Nigeria Today
Monica Osagie Appears Before OAU Panel Over Sex-For-Marks Scandal

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Monica Osagie, the lady at the centre of the sex-for-marks scandal rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has appeared before the committee set up by the school to probe the incident. An audio recording of a senior academic staff of the school, Prof Richard Akindele, allegedly soliciting for sex in exchange for marks from […]

