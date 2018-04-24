 Monkeys cannot own a copyright, judges rule in infamous monkey selfie lawsuit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Monkeys cannot own a copyright, judges rule in infamous monkey selfie lawsuit

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that monkeys cannot own a copyright in an infamous case over who owned the rights to a selfie snapped by a monkey. The court has ordered PETA to pay the photographer’s legal fees.

The post Monkeys cannot own a copyright, judges rule in infamous monkey selfie lawsuit appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.