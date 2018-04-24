Monkeys cannot own a copyright, judges rule in infamous monkey selfie lawsuit — Nigeria Today

Monkeys cannot own a copyright, judges rule in infamous monkey selfie lawsuit

A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that monkeys cannot own a copyright in an infamous case over who owned the rights to a selfie snapped by a monkey. The court has ordered PETA to pay the photographer’s legal fees.

The post Monkeys cannot own a copyright, judges rule in infamous monkey selfie lawsuit appeared first on Digital Trends.

