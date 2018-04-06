More photos and video from Offa bank robbery — Nigeria Today

More photos and video from Offa bank robbery

Ten persons have been confirmed dead after the Offa bank robbery in Kwara State yesterday Thursday. The dead included four policemen, about six other residents and bank customers. Armed robbers had invaded commercial banks in Kwara State town of Offa yesterday. The banks robbed include branches of Guaranty Trust Bank, Eco Bank, First Bank, Union […]

