 More relief to come for Joburg homeowners when rebates increase - Randburg Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

More relief to come for Joburg homeowners when rebates increase – Randburg Sun

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Randburg Sun

More relief to come for Joburg homeowners when rebates increase
Randburg Sun
JOBURG – This will mean that no residential property owner will pay rates on the first R350 000 of their property valuation. about 1 min ago. Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba interacts with a resident at last year's billing open day. As property rates
South Africa: Deadline Looming for Johannesburg Property Owners to Object ValuationsAllAfrica.com
Joburg property rates reliefIndependent Online
City of Joburg to increase residential property rates rebatesCitizen
Business Day
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.