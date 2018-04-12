 More than 30 hurt as chicken firm's staff bus overturns in Cape Town - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

More than 30 hurt as chicken firm’s staff bus overturns in Cape Town – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

More than 30 hurt as chicken firm's staff bus overturns in Cape Town
Times LIVE
Paramedics attend to injured workers after a County Fair staff bus that overturned in Cape Town on Thursday. Image: City of Cape Town. More than 30 people were injured on Thursday morning when a company's staff bus overturned after colliding with a
Differently-abled persons shineNews24
South Africa: Multiple Injuries After Staff Bus Overturns in Cape TownAllAfrica.com

all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.