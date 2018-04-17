 Moroccan club bank on sharpshooter El Kaabi in CAF Cup - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Moroccan club bank on sharpshooter El Kaabi in CAF Cup – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Moroccan club bank on sharpshooter El Kaabi in CAF Cup
Vanguard
Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane hope star sharpshooter Ayoub el Kaabi can get them out of trouble this Wednesday in a CAF Confederation Cup play-off second leg. El-Kaabi. The nine-goal star of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) won by hosts
Caf: Friday & Saturday for Champions League, Sunday for Confederation CupGoal.com
CAF announce changes in time and days of fixturesKickOff.com

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.