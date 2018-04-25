 Morocco to host World Bank, IMF 2021 Annual Meetings - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Morocco to host World Bank, IMF 2021 Annual Meetings – WorldStage

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


WorldStage

Morocco to host World Bank, IMF 2021 Annual Meetings
WorldStage
The 2021 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, in October, following a vote by the Boards of Governors of the two institutions. The IMF made this disclosure in a
World Bank, IMF to hold 2021 annual meetings in Africa for the first time since 1973The National
Morocco to host 2021 annual meetings of World Bank, IMFBusiness Standard
Morocco to host 2021 annual meetings of WB, IMFXinhua
The North Africa Post –Concise News –Yabiladi in English –EIN News (press release)
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.