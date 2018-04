Moses Simon denies turning down Liverpool - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Moses Simon denies turning down Liverpool – Vanguard



Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has denied reports that he had turned down advances from Liver pool. The Belgium based player denied granting any such interview. Moses Simon. “ Liverpool is a very big team with a large squad, the type of team where …

