Mother Dies In Auto Crash Along Suleja-Minna Road , Her Two Children Survive — Nigeria Today

Mother Dies In Auto Crash Along Suleja-Minna Road , Her Two Children Survive

A young mother has died after a car crash in Farin Doki village, along Suleja-Minna road, Niger state on Wednesday.

The woman’s two children survived. It was gathered that the woman died on the spot. Anyone with useful information about their family should kindly contact the police.

See photos below;

Source – Torimill

The post Mother Dies In Auto Crash Along Suleja-Minna Road , Her Two Children Survive appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest