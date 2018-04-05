Mother of 3 dies during childbirth in Bakassi IDP camp — Nigeria Today

Mother of 3 dies during childbirth in Bakassi IDP camp

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—A widower, Mr. Asuquo Etim, whose wife died during childbirth at Bakassi internally-displaced persons, IDP, Camp at Government Secondary School, Akwa Ikot Eyo Edem, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, of Cross River State, has called on the government to assist in providing casket for her burial.

Mrs Eno Asuquo Etim, reportedly, died as a result of complications shortly after giving birth to her last child.

The death of the mother of three Vanguard learned was as a result of Retained Placenta and the fact that she could not immediately be rushed to any health facility outside the camp for proper medical care due to lack of transportation.

Speaking with Vanguard, the husband said: “My wife died in the most tragic way because of poor healthcare facilities. She could have been saved, but due to lack of a health facility anywhere close to the camp, we could not do anything to save her.

“It was a very bitter pill to swallow as a father of three and widower. I really don’t know where to start from, I have no home, I have no job, and I have a newborn baby to take care of again.

“We are appealing to the International Community and Federal government to help us, Cross River state cannot carry the load alone, we are pleading with all concerned to wade into our plight by resettling us to a more befitting place.

“As it stands, I can’t even bury my wife. I am also appealing to the government to provide a casket so that I can bury her as well as resources to cater for the innocent baby, Samuel, who just lost his mum due to preventable circumstances,” he said.

Also speaking, Bakassi IDP Camp Leader, Mr Ene Okon wants the government to assist the camp to bury the deceased, she has not been taken to the mortuary for lack of funds.

“We are pleading with the government to treat us fairly and engage us usefully in order to regain our lost dignity and grant all the Bakassi returnees, who have passed on in the camp eternal rest.

“So far, the baby has been surviving based on free will by the community, who do not even have much and for how long will this generosity last.

The post Mother of 3 dies during childbirth in Bakassi IDP camp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

