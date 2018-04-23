Mother Of 7 Wants Marriage Dissolved Over Alleged Assault, Starvation — Nigeria Today

Mother Of 7 Wants Marriage Dissolved Over Alleged Assault, Starvation

A housewife, Amina Aliyu, on Monday asked a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna, to dissolve her marriage to Abdulsalam Sani, citing hunger and persistent assault. Amina, a mother of seven children, told the court that her husband had abandoned his role of catering for the house for five years. “In the past […]

The post Mother Of 7 Wants Marriage Dissolved Over Alleged Assault, Starvation appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

