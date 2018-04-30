Motorcycle snatcher crashes, dies during escape - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Motorcycle snatcher crashes, dies during escape – The Punch
Motorcycle snatcher crashes, dies during escape
The Punch
Two suspected robbers who allegedly specialised in snatching motorcycles from Nigeria and selling them in the Republic of Benin have been apprehended by men of the Ogun State Police Command. The two cross-border suspects were identified as Evans Ajao …
Okada-Snatching Robber Dies In Attempt To Escape Arrest
