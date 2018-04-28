Mourinho: Blame Chelsea for selling Salah not me - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Mourinho: Blame Chelsea for selling Salah not me – Vanguard
The Indian Express
Mourinho: Blame Chelsea for selling Salah not me
Vanguard
Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has told ESPN Brazil he deserves credit for bringing Mohamed Salah to Stamford Bridge, not the blame for selling the Liverpool star to Roma in 2016. Mourinho. Mourinho and Chelsea acquired a 21-year-old Salah from …
