Mourning As First Class Student Is Killed In Ondo — Nigeria Today

Mourning As First Class Student Is Killed In Ondo

Deborah Olajide a second-year first class student of the Department of Food Science and Technology at the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, was killed in a hit and run on Wednesday. The incident happened on the Akure-Ilesa Expressway on Wednesday night just a few metres away from the main gate of the university. […]

The post Mourning As First Class Student Is Killed In Ondo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

