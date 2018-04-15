 Mourning As First Class Student Is Killed In Ondo — Nigeria Today
Mourning As First Class Student Is Killed In Ondo

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Deborah Olajide a second-year first class student of the Department of Food Science and Technology at the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, was killed in a hit and run on Wednesday. The incident happened on the Akure-Ilesa Expressway on Wednesday night just a few metres away from the main gate of the university. […]

