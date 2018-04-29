MoviePass cuts daily movies, repeat viewings from its monthly subscription — Nigeria Today

MoviePass cuts daily movies, repeat viewings from its monthly subscription
MoviePass is great for film fans, but the days of unlimited movies may be coming to an end. New restrictions on subscriptions limit the number of movies you can see per month and don’t let you see the same movie twice.
Comments
