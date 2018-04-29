MoviePass cuts daily movies, repeat viewings from its monthly subscription — Nigeria Today

MoviePass cuts daily movies, repeat viewings from its monthly subscription

MoviePass is great for film fans, but the days of unlimited movies may be coming to an end. New restrictions on subscriptions limit the number of movies you can see per month and don’t let you see the same movie twice.

The post MoviePass cuts daily movies, repeat viewings from its monthly subscription appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

