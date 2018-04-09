Moyanga joins board of Africa Franchise Centre — Nigeria Today

Moyanga joins board of Africa Franchise Centre

Former chairman of the Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) and one of Africa’s most notable names in the area of franchising and small enterprise development, Peter Sipho Moyanga, has joined the advisory board of Africa Franchise Centre (AFC).

AFC is a private sector-led initiative to increase prosperity and support growing businesses by promoting franchising as a business development model.

The Africa-wide initiative was launched in Lagos in November 2017 at a ceremony attended by franchise business leaders and commercial diplomats from US Embassy and many African countries.

Moyanga, an expert in the field of franchising, property and business development, is known to have done pioneering work in the development of franchising across Africa, leading workshops and training sessions in partnership with African Development Bank and other development agencies.

Moyanga has been involved with McDonalds Corporation in South Africa since 1995, having been one of their first employees when the corporation entered that market. He served as multi-department head, responsible for information and technology department, operations development, field service and franchising.

He left corporate life to become an owner operator (franchisee), and currently owns many McDonald’s outlets in South Africa, through his company, Moyanga Family Foods. He is also a director of Moyanga Louw and Associates, a firm of SME and Franchise Development experts.

Peter, a Wits Business School graduate of Business Administration (MAP), has been an independent non-executive director of Vukile Property Fund Limited since 2004. He is also a non-executive director at Brikor Limited.

He is also on the board of Notshi Investments (Pty) Limited and served as board chairman of Medishield Medical Aid Scheme, one of South Africa’s foremost medical aid schemes. He is also a long-serving national director of Reach for a Dream Foundation.

Moyanga joins an Advisory Board of AFC, which already has such known names as Brent Omdhal, US commercial counsellor to Nigeria; Anayo Agu, former senior commercial specialist at the US Commercial Service in Nigeria, and now special adviser to Enugu State government on Small and Medium Enterprises and Investment Promotion; Antoine Zimmariah, franchisee for Domino Pizza, and Coldstone Creamery in Nigeria, as well as Pat Utomi, chairman, Centre for Values and Leadership.



FRANK UZUEGBUNAM

The post Moyanga joins board of Africa Franchise Centre appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

