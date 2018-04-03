Mozilla announces Firefox Reality, a browser for augmented and virtual reality — Nigeria Today

Mozilla announces Firefox Reality, a browser for augmented and virtual reality
Mozilla has announced an upcoming browser, Firefox Reality, that’s designed specifically for mixed reality and virtual reality on stand-alone headsets utilizing WebVR and A-Frame to make cross-platform 3D experiences.
The post Mozilla announces Firefox Reality, a browser for augmented and virtual reality appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!