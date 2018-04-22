MP Shah explains Sh860,000 bill for patient who died after 12 hours - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

MP Shah explains Sh860,000 bill for patient who died after 12 hours – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
MP Shah explains Sh860,000 bill for patient who died after 12 hours
The Star, Kenya
MP Shah Hospital was unapologetic after slapping a family with a bill of about Sh860,000 for a patient who died 12 hours after admission. This led to public outcry, with activist Boniface Mwangi posting about the issue on his Facebook page on Saturday …
MP Shah hospital comes clean after forcing family to pay exorbitant bill for deceased kin
