MP Shah explains Sh860,000 bill for patient who died after 12 hours - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

 MP Shah explains Sh860,000 bill for patient who died after 12 hours - The Star, Kenya
MP Shah explains Sh860,000 bill for patient who died after 12 hours – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 22, 2018


MP Shah explains Sh860,000 bill for patient who died after 12 hours
MP Shah Hospital was unapologetic after slapping a family with a bill of about Sh860,000 for a patient who died 12 hours after admission. This led to public outcry, with activist Boniface Mwangi posting about the issue on his Facebook page on Saturday
