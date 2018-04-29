MProbity sets to launch its technological breakthrough in May — Nigeria Today

MProbity sets to launch its technological breakthrough in May

In a bid to enhance performance and communication management in corporate organisations in the country, MProbity, a business solutions provider, has developed GEPPP, a software technology designed to boost efficiency and productivity among the workforce.

GEPPP, which stands for: Global, Exceeding, Performance, Potentials and Probity is expected to hit the Nigerian market in the first week in May.

With GEPPP, MProbity, which is based in Lagos, is taking a closer look at the primary problems that African corporate world is facing, which have dragged the continent backward and find solutions using software technology.

GEPPP is MProbity’s first technology and the company plans to come up with a lot more similar technological initiatives in the future to advance management system in Africa.

Speaking during a media parley to announce the technological breakthrough,

Martins Egbo, founder/CEO of MProbity, said that for Africa to catch up with the rest of the world, the problems of organisations operating on the continent must be fixed starting with Nigeria because organisations are the backbone of every continent that shape the behaviours of the workforce.

He defined the GEPPP as a workplace performance communication management technology that connects every hierarchy workforce and intelligently refused possibilities.

But what actually are the benefits of GEPPP to the users? The technology is designed to help management to get information on-the-go because the facility has a report module. It helps management to issue queries to staff that fail to perform their duties or deliver on time and that way, put the workforce on check.

On the contrary, GEPPP is not a not a human resources or a payroll software neither is it a financial software planning technology. It is not a customer relations and document/archival software. Hitherto, MProbity is not trying to replicate what other companies have done in software technology.

“GEPPP software will reinvent management system in Africa since the continent is in dire need of indigenous technologies that will enable it advance management operation.

“Everything MProbity built in GEPPO was done in Nigeria; not a single one is outsourced to a foreign company. It’s all locally built with local contents. And it means we have great people in Nigeria and we need to raise great people in the country”, the CEO explained.

According to him, GEPPP is meant for every organisation in Nigeria including corporate organisations, government establishments, academic institutions and non-pro profit-making organisations.

It is user-friendly; for instance if you are a user of Facebook, Whatsapp, and email, you can consistently use the technology because it gives you information about your company workforce performance on-the-go. But the user needs to understand the concept of the technology.

Assuring of its security, the CEO said, “GEPPP software is secured to the extent that Microsoftware is secured because MProbity subscribes to internet service provider like Cloud that is highly secured. GEPPP is 100percent secured”.

Obinna Emelike

