Mr Eazi signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Universal Africa — Nigeria Today

Mr Eazi signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Universal Africa

Mr Eazi and his label Banku Music has signed a licensing deal with Universal Africa for his forthcoming project Life Is Eazi Vol. 2: Lagos to London, exclusive to Africa. Mr Eazi came into the scene in 2016 with back to back records and followed up with his mixtape – Accra to Lagos – last year. Within this […]

