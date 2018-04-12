Mr Eazi Signs Licensing Deal With Universal Africa — Nigeria Today

Mr Eazi Signs Licensing Deal With Universal Africa
The Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi has signed a licensing deal with Universal Africa. This is coming after reports that the singer signed a record deal with Diplo of Major Lazer’s Mad Decent.
The singer and his record label Banku Music penned a licensing deal with Universal Africa in anticipation of his forthcoming project Life Is Eazi Vol. 2: Lagos to London, exclusive to Africa.
Mr. Eazi got a big break in the music industry in 2016 and has been executing series of music projects to keep up with his career breakthrough. The singer released ‘Accra to Lagos‘ mix tape which had hit songs like ‘Hol’ Up’ and ‘Leg Over.’
He has also recorded success in the world tour he embarked on after his “Accra To Lagos Mixtape”. With numerous awards to his name, Mr. Eazi has been identified as a big part of the mission to take African music around the globe. He has performed on platforms like; The Late Late show, Sounds like Friday and Sunday Brunch.
Latest on his achievements is signing a licensing deal with Universal Africa, for his next project Lagos To London. The deal will see Banku Music & Universal Africa jointly release his new project in Africa.
The signing took place in Johannesburg as Mr Eazi and the head of Universal Africa Sipho Dlamini put pen to paper. The singer shared the news via an Instagram post which included pictures of himself and Sipho Dlamini.
See his post below:
Major Pim Pim Alert – Today as CEO of my Label Banku Music, i just signed a Label Licensing Deal with @UMGSA , Banku Music/UMG Africa will Jointly Release My New Project (Life is Eazi Vol 2 Lagos To London) in Africa!!! Big up everyone that made this Happen! #Godwave #HappyBoyTour #Godwave ( @elbama1 @umgnigeria )
