Mr Real, `Legbegbe’ crooner signs Sony Music record deal — Nigeria Today

Mr Real, `Legbegbe’ crooner signs Sony Music record deal

Abuja – Nigerian Hip-hop star Uchenna Okafor, a.k.a Mr Real, has landed a recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

Mr Real, who is popular for his 2017 hit, `Legbegbe,’ and one of the pioneer promoters of the rave of the moment dance style `Shaku Shaku,’ performed at the finale of the just concluded 2018 BBNaija `Double Wahala’ reality show.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa hopes to take this new relationship to the next level and show the world the amazing talent and music coming out of the continent, the entertainment company said in a statement.

Sony Music Entertainment is an American music company owned by Sony that is incorporated as a general partnership of Sony Music Holdings Inc.

Other Nigerian acts that have been signed on to the label include Davido, Tekno, Tiwa Savage and Dbanj.

Born and raised in Abule Egba, Lagos, Mr Real was a member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz band, which also had Tubaba and Faze as members.

The fast-rising street pop artiste has been featured by Dbanj, Jaywon and other popular singers.

He is also a nominee for the 2018 Headies Award for Best Street-Hop Artiste, along with Small Doctor Olamide, CDQ and other artistes.(NAN)

The post Mr Real, `Legbegbe’ crooner signs Sony Music record deal appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

