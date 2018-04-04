Mt Gox CEO: I Don't Want Bankrupt Bitcoin Exchange's Billions — Nigeria Today

Mt Gox CEO: I Don’t Want Bankrupt Bitcoin Exchange’s Billions
Mark Karpeles has again apologized for his role in the firm’s 2014 collapse and said he doesn’t want any of the remaining Mt. Gox funds.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!