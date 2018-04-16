Mthethwa says sorry after falling for fake news - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Mthethwa says sorry after falling for fake news – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Mthethwa says sorry after falling for fake news
Times LIVE
It's happened to most of us but unfortunately‚ when you're a cabinet minister‚ falling victim to manipulation can sometimes have international connotations. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has formally apologised to Britain after slamming the …
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa stung by “fake news” article
South Africa: Mthethwa Withdraws 'Fake News' Response to British Land Claims
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!