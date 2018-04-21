 MTN appoints Chapel Hill Denham to handle $5.23b listing in Nigeria - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MTN appoints Chapel Hill Denham to handle $5.23b listing in Nigeria – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

MTN appoints Chapel Hill Denham to handle $5.23b listing in Nigeria
Vanguard
ABUJA – South African telecoms giant, MTN has appointed Nigerian investment firm Chapel Hill Denham as lead issuing house for the initial public offering of its Nigerian business later this year. MTN-Office. Among the banks and brokers appointed by MTN
MTN Appoints Lead Managers For Nigerian Unit's IPOIndependent Newspapers Limited
MTN picks lead managers for Nigerian unit's IPOETTelecom.com

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.