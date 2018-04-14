MTN renews business on mobile advertising in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

MTN renews business on mobile advertising in Nigeria

Telecommunication service provider, MTN has upgraded its digital platform on Mobile Advertising. The improved version has been described as a smart way for digital marketing an advertising services

This development means the telecommunication giant as extended its portfolio from retail voice and data services to their teaming subscribers to include enterprising services with focus on mobile advertising.

Over the week in Lagos the telecommunication giant said it has entered into a partnership with Twinpine, a Terragon company with specialties in mobile marketing on this mobile advertising services.

Th company has thus unveiled an upgraded version of MTN Mobile Advertising which serves as complementary innovative channel for advertising.

Launched recently at a stakeholders’ gathering, the enhanced version of Mobile Advertising with



Speaking at the launch, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor stated that, it is a seamless digital platform for which does help to optimise advertising budget, allowing brands and businesses to reach their profiled target audiences with ease.

She said, “MTN as a brand aims to help its customers get the best of their business using the services that we provide. We’re particularly proud of our Mobile Advertising as it offers much more than receiving an SMS on your phone. MTN Mobile Advertising involves a wide array of channels like USSD, End-of-Call Notification, Balance Enquiry and Recharge Notification.

“With MTN Mobile Advertising, you have clear reach, targeting real-time engagement, real-time audience, permission marketing, lasting conversations and a door to a world of opportunities. We believe our customers will get the best of the platform and will be just as impressed as we are.”

As with most digital platforms, MTN Mobile Ads is measurable and can be tracked and the reports developed from the platform will show trends and extensive dynamics of targeted consumers.

The platform prides itself in being overtly exact when targeting audiences along the lines of age, gender, location, spend, device type and operating system amongst other metrics to better the business’ Return on Investment (ROI). This solidifies the customers’ confidence in the fact that their actual target market, audience and group are being reached.

Commenting on how MTN Mobile Ads connects businesses with their target audiences, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terragon Group, Elochukwu Umeh explained that, “The new version of our Mobile Ads platform delivers superior results on mobile for consumer goods, financial services and SMEs.

“The direct channel offers participating customers and businesses an opportunity to connect with their target audience in their mobile journey from discovery to conversion. It is our hope that more businesses will take advantage of the performance this channel is able to deliver for them.”

With almost 60 million subscribers in total; over 50 million of them fully profiled and a large percentage opted in, this Mobile Ads platform offers iSMS, USSD, End-of-call notifications, age, gender, flash SMS and location-based advertising amongst other features.

The latest “Mobile Economy” report from GSMA reveal that the mobile industry surpassed 5 billion unique subscribers last year and that total subscribers would approach 6 billion by 2025. Going by these figures and recent trends, it is clear that ‘mobile’ is the future of advertising globally.

