MTN Will Launch IPO Of Nigerian Unit This Year — Nigeria Today

MTN Will Launch IPO Of Nigerian Unit This Year

South Africa’s MTN aims to list its Nigerian unit in an initial public offering this year, its group chief executive said on Tuesday. Rob Shuter said plans for the IPO were well advanced and the company would provide exact terms in the next few months. He was speaking in Lagos after MTN signed an agreement […]

The post MTN Will Launch IPO Of Nigerian Unit This Year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

