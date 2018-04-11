MTN Will Launch IPO Of Nigerian Unit This Year — Nigeria Today

MTN Will Launch IPO Of Nigerian Unit This Year
South Africa’s MTN aims to list its Nigerian unit in an initial public offering this year, its group chief executive said on Tuesday. Rob Shuter said plans for the IPO were well advanced and the company would provide exact terms in the next few months. He was speaking in Lagos after MTN signed an agreement […]
The post MTN Will Launch IPO Of Nigerian Unit This Year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!