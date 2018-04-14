MTV Base to showcase ‘Celeb Living’ — Nigeria Today

MTV Base to showcase ‘Celeb Living’

MTV Base is set to unveil a new show, ‘Celeb Living’, which will show what it’s like to really live like a celebrity. According to the grapevine, the show will give fans a glimpse into the homes, flashy cars, fast cars and off the chain shoes as well as the vulnerable sides of everyone’s favourite […]

