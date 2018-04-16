Mud House With 2 Air Conditioner Spotted In Benin City, Edo State - Photos — Nigeria Today

What a marvelous sight seeing. Edo people, I greet una oo. A Nairalander claim to have spotted this wonderful mud house in Benin city, Edo State. A Mud/Clay house were two Air Conditioners were mounted.

Nigeria my country. You never seize to amaze me. When US President, Donald J Trump called Africa “shithole” I was among the people that criticized him but now, I don’t think he is far from the truth.

More photos… Edo People, no be small thing ooo