Mugabe robbed again - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Mugabe robbed again – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Mugabe robbed again
NewsDay
FORMER President Robert Mugabe has allegedly lost $10 000 to one of his accountants at Gushungo Holdings. BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE. The accused, Peter Bhibhi (34), was not asked to plead to the theft charge when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda …
False start to Mugabe property theft trial
Mugabe family loses $10000 to fraudster
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!