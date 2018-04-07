Mulembe 'marriage' with you is over, Wetangula tells Raila - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Mulembe ‘marriage’ with you is over, Wetangula tells Raila – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Mulembe 'marriage' with you is over, Wetangula tells Raila
The Star, Kenya
Our marriage and political engagements with ODM leader Raila Odinga has ended and will not be renewed by any means, Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has said. Wetangula said he has cut all his links with Raila whom he termed as a traitor to his …
It's over between me and Raila – Moses Wetangula
