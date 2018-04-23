MultiChoice, BBNaija and N5.1b Fiction — Nigeria Today

MultiChoice, BBNaija and N5.1b Fiction

By Ayo Onikoyi

A very uninformed post has gone viral, making the claim that MultiChoice made N5.1 billion from the just concluded BBNaija. The composer of the message looked at the number of voters (170million) and concluded that at N30 per SMS, MultiChoice has pocketed N5.1billion. A few questions, for the author and those assisting him to spread the falsehood.

Since MultiChoice is not a mobile telephone network service provider, how could it have taken all the money that came from voting by SMS? Could none have gone to telephone companies or are they so much in love with BBN/MultiChoice that they offered their services free throughout the duration of the show? Only charity organizations do that. Service providers are not charity organizations, implying that they must have taken some of the money. Being providers of the telecommunications infrastructure, it is reasonable to assume that the lion’s share would go to them.

Also, much of the voting during the show, within and outside Nigeria (don’t forget that votes came from other African countries), was done free on the internet using africamagic.tv via WeChat. Yet, the composer of the message concluded, recklessly, that all votes came via SMS. How many people with the option of voting free via the internet would choose SMS that comes at a cost? If the choice of SMS was that compelling, Whatsapp would have been redundant.

Let us for a minute assume, without conceding, that MultiChoice made N5.1 billion, would that not have been at a cost? Is there a cost of a production? Are there no costs attached to having artistes and showbiz personalities feature on the show? Abi those were also infected by the spirit of “charity” that made mobile telephone service providers hand their platforms to MultiChoice for “free”?

Claims such as these could only have come from the mind of a child in the body of an adult. It is equally sad to see adults sharing this garbage without thinking.

