 Why veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Why veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered – The Standard

Posted on Apr 15, 2018


Why veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered
Veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered for his role in the struggle for multi-party democracy in Kenya. For instance in July 1990, he was arrested and detained without trial at the Kamiti Maximum prison with Raila Odinga and Charles Rubia
