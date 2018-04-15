Why veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Why veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered – The Standard
Why veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered
The Standard
Veteran politician Kenneth Matiba will be remembered for his role in the struggle for multi-party democracy in Kenya. For instance in July 1990, he was arrested and detained without trial at the Kamiti Maximum prison with Raila Odinga and Charles Rubia …
'Uncle Ken' Matiba burnt his voter's card in fight for democracy
Second liberation icon, Kenneth Matiba is dead
Multiparty hero Kenneth Matiba dies at Karen Hospital
