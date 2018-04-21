 Munali ruling reserved as UPND Candidate asked to adduce evidence linking Prof. Luo to Mtendere violence - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Munali ruling reserved as UPND Candidate asked to adduce evidence linking Prof. Luo to Mtendere violence – Lusaka Times

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

Munali ruling reserved as UPND Candidate asked to adduce evidence linking Prof. Luo to Mtendere violence
Lusaka Times
The matter involving Munali Constituency in which losing UPND candidate Doreen Mwamba petitioned the election of PF's Professor Nkandu Luo has been reserved for judgment. And the Constitutional Court has asked UPND's Doreen Mwamba to adduce evidence
Prove Luo link, UPND petitioner challengedZambia Daily Mail

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.