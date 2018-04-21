Munali ruling reserved as UPND Candidate asked to adduce evidence linking Prof. Luo to Mtendere violence - Lusaka Times — Nigeria Today

Munali ruling reserved as UPND Candidate asked to adduce evidence linking Prof. Luo to Mtendere violence – Lusaka Times
Munali ruling reserved as UPND Candidate asked to adduce evidence linking Prof. Luo to Mtendere violence
The matter involving Munali Constituency in which losing UPND candidate Doreen Mwamba petitioned the election of PF's Professor Nkandu Luo has been reserved for judgment. And the Constitutional Court has asked UPND's Doreen Mwamba to adduce evidence …
Prove Luo link, UPND petitioner challenged
