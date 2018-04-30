Murder Investigation: I Have Responded To Police Invitation – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

Murder Investigation: I Have Responded To Police Invitation – Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani has answered an invitation extended to him by the police in respect of an alleged murder investigation. Sani, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle on Monday afternoon. In a letter to the senator earlier […]

The post Murder Investigation: I Have Responded To Police Invitation – Shehu Sani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

