Murder of Nigerian artist, daughter: Danish husband remanded in prison custody - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Murder of Nigerian artist, daughter: Danish husband remanded in prison custody
Vanguard
Peter Nielsen, the 53-year-old Danish man alleged to have murdered his Nigerian wife and daughter, on April 5, 2018, at their residence in Banana Island, Ikoyi Lagos has been remanded in the Ikoyi prison. Peter Nielsen. He was arraigned before the Yaba …
